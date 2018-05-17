The Power and Efficacy of the American Deep State

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how the CIA and other elements of the American 'Deep State' go about accomplishing their goals. Whether done in the open or behind the scenes, it seems the public is regularly left on the sidelines relegated to the role of a powerless onlooker.

Andrew Kerr — Investigative Reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation | Topic: Clinton Campaign Funneled $$ To Hillary Clinton's Personal Company

Jeff Morley — Author of 'The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton' | Topic: The CIA Reveals the Name of a Living Former Spy

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Topic: The Secrets of Holistic Health

Ted Rall — Editorial Cartoonist | Topic: Prospects for the 2018 Midterms

Sam Husseini — Independent Journalist | Topic: Israel's Influence on Foreign Policy and the Situation in Gaza

Oftentimes, at the end of political campaigns there is leftover money which needs go be meticulously dealt with in a legal manner. Andrew Kerr, an investigative reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation has discovered some questionable financial activity regarding Hillary Clinton's campaign which he will discuss with Garland and Lee on today's show.

The idea of holistic health may be foreign and potentially even intimidating to those not familiar with the term. Dr. Bosworth returns to Fault Lines to explain holistic health and how embracing the concept can be beneficial to one's overall and long-term health.

Today is the one year anniversary of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Garland and Lee evaluate the current status of Mueller's investigation, where things are headed in the coming months, and whether the entire operation is little more than a massive media propaganda effort.

