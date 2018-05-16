Death Toll Rises in Gaza: Are Prospects for Peace Dead?

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discussing the violence on the Middle East. Did moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem exacerbate tensions? Are there any viable solutions to this decades-old conflict?

The hosts and guests will report on the deadly explosion at an Orange County, California medical facility. They will also feature important news the mainstream media won't cover and analyze recent developments including the Iraqi elections, primary elections in the US, the Senate Vote on Gina Haspel for CIA Director, and how to improve Medicare, as well as other un- and under-reported news in the "Divided States of America".

Scheduled guests and topics:

Baxtiyar Goran — Reporter for Kurdistan 24 | Topic: Results of the Iraqi Elections w/ @BaxtiyarGoran

Lesley Clark — National Correspondent for McClatchy DC | Topic: Primary Results and Senate Vote on Gina Haspel for CIA Director

Ariel Gold — Co-director of Code Pink Topic: Gaza, Israel, US Embassy dedication

Mark Frost Topic: The economics of sports betting

Dr. Bill Honigman MD ER Physician, Healthcare reform expert, topic: How Medicare Works and Ways to Improve It

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com