50+ Dead in Gaza as the US Embassy Opens in Jerusalem

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's major events in Israel. While many celebrated the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the scene was quite the opposite in Gaza as over 50 Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers.

Danny Max — Morning News Anchor for KCOY in Santa Barbara | Topic: An Arrest in the Decade's Old Case of the 'Golden State Killer'

Bob Schlehuber — Producer for By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik | Topic: Reporting On-The-Ground Live from Israel

George Galloway — British Politician, Broadcaster, and Writer | Topic: Yesterday's Events in Jerusalem and Gaza

Colin Kalmbacher — Editor at Law & Crime News | Topic: The Russians Try to Call Robert Mueller's Bluff

Gary Franchi — Executive Producer at the Next News Network | Topic: The Dangers of Media Consolidation and Censorship

The 'Golden State Killer' was a serial murderer and rapist who terrorized the state of California throughout the 1970s and 80s. Recent DNA evidence helped police to identify 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. as the notorious figure leading to his arrest. Danny Max, a morning news anchor for KCOY in Santa Barbara, California, returns to Fault Lines to discuss the case and these recent developments.

Many in the media have failed to objectively evaluate Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Colin Kalmbacher of Law and Crime News has been analyzing the legal aspects at play, and he will discuss his reporting with Garland and Lee on today's show.

Media censorship and YouTube demonetization has had a negative impact on many individuals and small organizations attempting to report on news and current events. Gary Franchi, the Executive Producer of the Next News Network, has dealt with these issues firsthand and joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss these topics and the current state of the media.

