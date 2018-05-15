Does Withdrawal From Iran Nuclear Deal Mean Neocons Are Back in Charge?

The hosts and guests will also report on other important news the mainstream media won't cover including the increasing tensions and violence in the Middle East, project Midterm Congressional elections, and speak with Ray McGovern-a renowned veteran intelligence expert-about his protest against Haspel for CIA Director at the Senate Intelligence Committee Hearings. They will also discuss other un- and under-reported news and issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled guests and topics:
Bob Schlehuber, Producer of By Any Means Necessary (Radio Sputnik) @bamnecessary | Topic: Reporting Live from #Israel
Ray McGovern, Former CIA Officer, Member of Veteran Intelligence Professional for Sanity (VIPS) | Topic: Haspel Hearing and the Tension Between Israel and Iran
Niko House, Independent Journalist | Topic: Is the Democrats' 2018 Midterms Electoral Advantage Disappearing?
Tom Luongo, Author, Analyst | Topic: Trump's Impact on The Global Economy
