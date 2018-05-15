Does Withdrawal From Iran Nuclear Deal Mean Neocons Are Back in Charge?

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyzing President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. Does this elevation of Neoconservatives like John Bolton, Gina Haspel, to the positions of authority signal a break from the non-interventionist / America First policies Trump promised during the 2016 campaign?

The hosts and guests will also report on other important news the mainstream media won't cover including the increasing tensions and violence in the Middle East, project Midterm Congressional elections, and speak with Ray McGovern-a renowned veteran intelligence expert-about his protest against Haspel for CIA Director at the Senate Intelligence Committee Hearings. They will also discuss other un- and under-reported news and issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled guests and topics:

Bob Schlehuber, Producer of By Any Means Necessary (Radio Sputnik) @bamnecessary | Topic: Reporting Live from #Israel

Ray McGovern, Former CIA Officer, Member of Veteran Intelligence Professional for Sanity (VIPS) | Topic: Haspel Hearing and the Tension Between Israel and Iran

Niko House, Independent Journalist | Topic: Is the Democrats' 2018 Midterms Electoral Advantage Disappearing?

Tom Luongo, Author, Analyst | Topic: Trump's Impact on The Global Economy

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com