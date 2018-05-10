Aftermath of Trump Withdrawing From Iran Nuclear Disarmament Agreement

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discussing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement between the US, the UK, France, Germany, China, Russia, and Iran to halt Iran’s nuclear program is already having repercussions. Was the agreement working?

The hosts will also ask guests questions the mainstream media won't ask and cover the news the MSM won't cover about the Japan-China-South Korea Trilateral Summit, healthcare, the Gina Haspel for CIA Director Senate Hearings, and other un- and under-reported news and issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled guests and topics:

Matt Stiles — LA Times Special Correspondent in Seoul, South Korea | Topic: The Japan-China-South Korea Trilateral Summit

Dr. Annette Bosworth, MD — internist; Author "Any Way You Can" | Topic: Proper Skin Care

Elizabeth Vos | Topic: Ray McGovern at Gina Haspel for CIA Director Senate Hearings

Dr. Bill Honigman MD ER — Physician, Healthcare reform expert, topic: How Medicare Works and Ways to Improve It

