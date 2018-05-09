Trump Fulfills Campaign Promise: Withdraws from Iran Nuclear Deal

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran Nuclear Deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). What are the ramifications of this move, and where are things headed with regards to Iran's nuclear program?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Topic: The Sudden Resignation of NY AG Eric Schneiderman

Jim Carey — Editor of Geopolitics Alert | Topic: Consequences of a war with Iran

Dustin Stockton — Political Strategist [In-Studio] | Topic: Primaries, Midterms, and Political Trends

Mark Frost — Economics Professor | Topic: The Business Cycle

Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned yesterday in disgrace following reporting about his abusive behavior towards women. Reporter Dominic Carter covers corruption and impropriety in New York, and he returns to Fault Lines to talk about Schneiderman's resignation and the current state of politics in the Empire State.

Republican political strategist Dustin Stockton has spent years working within the conservative movement including for a number of political campaigns. Today, he joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss the upcoming midterm elections, US foreign policy, the 2nd Amendment, and more.

While President Trump's move to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal was met with disapproval from the majority of world leaders and American allies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly supported the decision. On today's show, Garland and Lee analyze this decision and ponder whether the Trump administration has placed its foreign policy in the hands of Israel.

