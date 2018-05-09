Trump Fulfills Campaign Promise: Withdraws from Iran Nuclear Deal

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)
Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Topic: The Sudden Resignation of NY AG Eric Schneiderman
Jim Carey — Editor of Geopolitics Alert | Topic: Consequences of a war with Iran
Dustin Stockton — Political Strategist [In-Studio] | Topic: Primaries, Midterms, and Political Trends
Mark Frost — Economics Professor | Topic: The Business Cycle
Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned yesterday in disgrace following reporting about his abusive behavior towards women. Reporter Dominic Carter covers corruption and impropriety in New York, and he returns to Fault Lines to talk about Schneiderman's resignation and the current state of politics in the Empire State.
Republican political strategist Dustin Stockton has spent years working within the conservative movement including for a number of political campaigns. Today, he joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss the upcoming midterm elections, US foreign policy, the 2nd Amendment, and more.
While President Trump's move to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal was met with disapproval from the majority of world leaders and American allies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly supported the decision. On today's show, Garland and Lee analyze this decision and ponder whether the Trump administration has placed its foreign policy in the hands of Israel.
