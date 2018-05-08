NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Resigns Over Abuse Scandal

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the sudden resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Just hours after a new report in the New Yorker co-authored by Ronan Farrow accused Scheiderman of abusing multiple women, New York's top law enforcement officer announced his hasty departure.

George Galloway — British Politician, Broadcaster, and Writer | Topic: Straight Talk on Boris Johnson's Visit and Iran

John Kiriakou — Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik | Topic: What is the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK)?

Adam Eidenger — Cannabis Activist | Topic: What is the Status of Cannabis Legalization Heading into the 2018 Midterms?

James O'Keefe — President of Project Veritas | Topic: Project Veritas Takes on Corrupt Teachers Unions

Joe Lauria — Editor at Consortium News | Topic: Foreign Policy and Propaganda

Yesterday, British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson visited Washington DC in an effort to persuade President Trump to remain in the Iran Nuclear Deal. Former British MP George Galloway returns to Fault Lines to give his thoughts on both Boris Johnson and the importance of the Iran deal.

Certain elements of the US political establishment are pushing for regime change in Iran. This has brought about an alliance with a group known as the People's Mujahedin of Iran or MEK. Former CIA analyst John Kirkiaou joins Garland and Lee to discuss what the public should know about this organization.

For years, James O'Keefe and his organization, Project Veritas, have captured corruption and illegal activity by using undercover videos. Today, James returns as a guest to Fault Lines to discuss Project Veritas' recent video releases which have taken aim at corruption within teachers unions.

