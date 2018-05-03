Analyzing the Geopolitical Challenges Facing the Trump Administration

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss a wide range of foreign policy topics including North Korea, Turkey, and Iran. With Mike Pompeo now confirmed as Secretary of State, how will the Trump administration address these various situations?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Topic: The Truth about Natalia Veselnitskaya and that Infamous Photo

Jim Carey — Editor of Geopolitics Alert | Topic: Turkey Snap Elections

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Topic: Stress and Your Health

Alon Ben-Meir — Diplomat and International Relations Expert | Topic: Netanyahu vs. Iran

Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Topic: What Positives can we take from Kanye's Comments?

Ivan Eland — Defense Policy Expert | Topic: US Defense Policy

Accusations and insinuations about Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya have been rampant throughout the media. Writer and Film Director Andrei Nekrasov has worked with Veselnitskaya in the past, and he will clear up some of the misinformation surrounding the now infamous "Russian lawyer" and the June 2016 Trump Tower Meeting.

Our day to day lives are often full of stress which can at times feel overwhelming. Internal Medicine Physician Annette Bosworth joins Garland and Lee to provide advice for managing stress and maintaining good health during difficult times.

Kanye West's recent tweets and controversial remarks have caught the attention of many people and organizations. Through all of the noise and controversy, what positive messages can be taken from Kanye's words? Talk host and activist Tim Black returns to Fault Lines to give his thoughts on Kanye's comments.

