Mueller's Questions for Trump Leaked — Is the Probe Wrapping Up?

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discussing the Special Counsel investigation into the Trump Campaign amid reports that Robert Mueller has several specific questions to ask the President, and has considered subpoenaing Trump.

The hosts will also ask guests questions the mainstream media won't ask and cover the news the MSM won't cover about Iran, "Browdergate", immigration, American politics, political satire, and other important news and issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled guests and topics:

Alex Krainer — Author of The Killing of William Browder: Deconstructing Bill Browder's Dangerous Deception | Topic: The Incredible Influence of Bill Browder

Steven Lendman Topic: Netanyahu's Fake Claims About Iran's Nuclear Program

Jessica Vaughan — Director of Policy Studies for the Center for Immigration Studies | Topic: Migrant Caravan

Carl J. Romanelli — 2006 Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. Author "The Wrath of Agnes", Political Analyst | Topic: witch hunt on Jill Stein, canard that she "stole votes from HRC"

Natalie McGill — Correspondent for Redacted Tonight Topic: Michelle Wolf Funny or Not?

