Mueller's Questions for Trump Leaked — Is the Probe Wrapping Up?

The hosts will also ask guests questions the mainstream media won't ask and cover the news the MSM won't cover about Iran, "Browdergate", immigration, American politics, political satire, and other important news and issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled guests and topics:
Alex Krainer — Author of The Killing of William Browder: Deconstructing Bill Browder's Dangerous Deception | Topic: The Incredible Influence of Bill Browder
Steven Lendman Topic: Netanyahu's Fake Claims About Iran's Nuclear Program
Jessica Vaughan — Director of Policy Studies for the Center for Immigration Studies | Topic: Migrant Caravan
Carl J. Romanelli — 2006 Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. Author "The Wrath of Agnes", Political Analyst | Topic: witch hunt on Jill Stein, canard that she "stole votes from HRC"
Natalie McGill — Correspondent for Redacted Tonight Topic: Michelle Wolf Funny or Not?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)