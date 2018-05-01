Netanyahu Caims Iran Lied "BIG TIME" About Its Nuclear Program

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation in which he claimed that Iran has been lying for years about the scope of its nuclear program. How is Netanyahu's speech being received, and how might it impact America's foreign policy regarding Iran?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Matt Stiles — LA Times Correspondent in Seoul | Topic: Live from Seoul: Reporter Matt Stiles on Korean Peace Talks

Ted Rall — Award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist | Topic: Mainstream media blackout of alternative views on "Russiagate," Syria, and more

Michael Graham — CBS News Contributor and Talk Radio Host | Topic: What did Michelle Wolf and the White House Correspondents Dinner Reveal About the Media?

Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Topic: Who is Mikhail Khodorkovsky?

Recent peace talks between North and South Korea have sparked a new sense of optimism about relations on the Korean peninsula. On today's show, Matt Stiles, an LA Times Special Correspondent in Seoul, South Korea, returns to Fault Lines to provide analysis on these recent events.

Michelle Wolf's raunchy performance at the White House Correspondents Dinner elicited strong reactions from across the political spectrum. Did Wolf cross the line, and what did her jokes reveal about members of the media? CBS News Contributor and Talk Radio Host Michael Graham joins Garland and Lee to discuss his observations of the event.

The June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower has been both one of the most widely covered and misrepresented stories in the media. Garland and Lee analyze Bill Browder's role in pushing misinformation and contributing to the confusion surrounding this now infamous meeting.

