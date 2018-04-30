Was Trump Justified Shunning Correpondents and Taking Korea Credit?

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan to discuss the mainstream media’s treatment of President Trump and vice versa.

President Trump skipped the annual White House Correspondents' dinner, opting to rally with supporters in Michigan instead. There the President mocked the media and claimed credit for the historic Korea agreements. Press reactions to the snub were mixed, with widespread criticism of Michelle Wolf, the featured comedian the President called "filthy." Who if anyone is winning the ongoing battle between President Trump and the mainstream media?

The hosts will also ask guests questions the mainstream media won't ask-and cover the news the MSM won't cover-about Syria, the ongoing captivity of Julian Assange and the Skripals, attacks on WikiLeaks and other whistleblowers / Indy Media, and other important news you can't get from Joy Reid (who is busy explaining her incendiary blog posts), in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled guests and topics:

Vanessa Beeley, Independent journalist | Topic: What Vanessa Saw on Her Trip to Douma

Ford Fischer, independent videographer, editor, computer scientist, web designer, co-founder of News2share.com | Topics: Charlottesville and In-Field Journalism

Colin Kalmbacher | Topic: Joy Reid's Evolving Story About Her Blog Posts

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com