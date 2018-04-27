North and South Korean Leaders Meet in Search for Lasting Peace

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea. Will this help contribute to an easing of tensions and potentially bring about lasting peace on the Korean peninsula?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Ford Fischer [In-Studio] — Filmmaker and Co-Founder of 'News 2 Share' | Topic: #Charlottesville, Filmmaking, and Journalism

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Topic: Defense Contractors Have Too Much Power

Holly "Hood" Harris [In-Studio] — Urban Libertarian | Topic: Kanye West and Independent Thought

Jeff Morley — Author of "The Ghost: The Secret LIfe of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton" | Topic: What the Unreleased JFK File's Say About the #DeepState

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Topic: The Challenges Facing America in A Rapidly Changing World

Kanye West's recent tweets in support of President Trump and questioning conventional norms have sent many into meltdown mode. Does Kanye deserve a backlash for his remarks, or is he just trying to inspire others to become free thinkers? Holly Hood will is in-studio with Garland and Lee to break down Kanye's comments.

The events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia in August of 2017 made national headlines and brought about an extremely heated political moment. Journalist and filmmaker Ford Fischer was on the ground filming in Charlottesville, and he joins Fault Lines in-studio to talk about what he observed during his reporting.

Recent airstrikes on targets inside Syria highlighted how defense contractors can benefit from military action. MintPressNews Staff Writer Whitney Webb has been delving into this topic, and she joins Garland and Lee to give her thoughts on the power and scope of the massive companies.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com