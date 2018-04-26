Trump's Attorney Takes The 5th; Macron Takes Shots at Trump

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discussing the “resistance” and allies in the mainstream media cheerleading for the investigation into Trump.

Are the corporatists using controversies as pretexts to stifle dissent? What are the implications for the Bill of Rights: specifically the 1st, 4th, 5th Amendments?

Also, after hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at a state dinner, Trump endured harsh criticism from Macron. Was this appropriate? Were Macron's crititiques valid?

The hosts will ask guests questions the mainstream media won't ask-and report important information that the MSM won't report-about Syria, the Democratic National Committee (DNC)'s litigation against WikiLeaks et al, "Russiagate," and other important news.

They'll also calculate the real costs of the "war on drugs" and the opioid crisis, as well as cover top trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled guests and topics:

Hala Jaber — Author and Award Winning Journalist | Topic: The Orchestrated Smear Campaign Against Journalists Reporting on Syria

Jane Kirtley — Professor, School of Journalism and Mass Communication at The University of Minnesota Law School | Topic: Press Freedom and the DNC Lawsuit Targeting WikiLeaks

Mark Frost — Economist | Topic: the Economics of the "War on Drugs"

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Topic: What You Need to Know About Fentanyl.

