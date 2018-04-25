His Pick For State Dept. Advances, State Dinner Tonight — Is Trump Winning?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the Trump Administration’s record. Secretary of State Nominee Mike Pompeo cleared a major hurdle, gaining the recommendation of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about learning life skills, the use of guns in mass murders in the US, South Korean politics, the fraud lawsuit against the DNC, mass media suppression and misreporting important news, and other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled guests and topics:

Itay Shechter — Co-Founder of Vanywhere | Topic: Learning the Skills to Fit Your Needs w/ @vVanywhere

Elizabeth Beck - Lawyer and Co-Founder of JamPAC | Topics: DNC Lawsuit and South Korean Domestic Politics

Mark Crispin Miller — professor of media studies at New York University, and the author of the book: Fooled Again, How the Right Stole the 2004 Elections | Topic: Media suppression of other views on "Russiagate" and Syria.

