Who's Reporting Can You Trust on Syria?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze various news reports coming out of Syria. What individuals and organizations can you follow for honest reporting about the war-torn country?

Matt Stiles — LA Times Special Correspondent in Seoul, South Korea | Topic: An End to War on the Korean Peninsula?

Lesley Clark — National Correspondent for McClatchy DC | Topic: Is Mike Pompeo Becoming Secretary of State in Doubt?

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Topic: How to Stay Properly Hydrated

Peter Kuznick — Professor at American University | Topic: Are we heading into a New Cold War?

Sam Husseini — Senior Analyst at the Institute for Public Accuracy | Topic: Inaccurate Reporting on Syria

There are reports that North and South Korea are in talks to bring a formal end to the Korean War. Matt Stiles, special correspondent for the LA Times in Seoul, South Korea, returns to Fault Lines to discuss how this development could impact the region.

Mike Pompeo was widely expected to be confirmed as the new Secretary of State, however his confirmation now appears to be in question. Lesley Clark, national correspondent for McClatchy DC, joins Garland and Lee to talk about the nomination process and the importance of Rand Paul's support.

Staying properly hydrated is a vital health priority that is too often taken for granted. Today, Dr. Bosworth tells listeners what they should know about drinking water and the negative effects of dehydration.

