Analyzing the Effects of Greater Intervention in Syria

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan break down the recent airstrikes in Syria and the potential impacts of increased military action in the war-torn country.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Piers Robinson — Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at The University of Sheffield | Topic: British Academics Smeared for Asking Questions About Syria

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier in South Carolina | Topic: Deadly Prison Brawl in SC & Graham/Haley's Impact on Trump's Foreign Policy

Ariel Gold | Topic: Comparing and Contrasting US policy toward Syria vs. Israel/Palestine

Richard Pollock — Senior Investigative Reporter at The Daily Caller News Foundation | Topic: The #DOJ IG's Scathing Report on Andy McCabe

Mark Frost — Economist | Topic: Economic Costs of the Strike on Syria

Alan Grayson — Former Congressman from Florida | Topic: Did the Strike on Syria Require Congressional Approval?

There has been an ongoing effort to paint those who question the official narrative on the chemical attack in Douma as apologists and propagandists for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This was front and center in a recent hit piece published by The Times targeting British academics. Piers Robinson, Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at The University of Sheffield, joins Garland and Lee to give his take on this troubling trend.

A recent prison brawl in South Carolina lasted for over seven hours and left seven inmates dead. Jamie Lovegrove, a political reporter for the Post and Courier in Columbia, South Carolina, joins the show to discuss this horrible event. Additionally, Jamie will talk about the impact that two prominent South Carolina politicians, Nikki Haley and Lindsey Graham, have had on President Trump's foreign policy.

For the final segment of the show, former Congressman Alan Grayson of Florida returns to Fault Lines to give his thoughts on the recent airstrikes in Syria. Did this decision require Congressional approval, or was the Trump administration within its right to undertake these actions?

