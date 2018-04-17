After US Missile Strikes in Syria, Is Anyone Safer?

Will the U.S. military actions push China closer to Russia? Will they increase the chance of a military confrontation between the US and Russia or will they open a space for diplomatic negotiations?
The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about the future of independent media—as well as other top news and trending issues in the “Divided States of America.”
Scheduled guests and topics:
Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Topic: Strikes in Syria
Joe Lauria — New Editor Consortium News
