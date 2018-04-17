After US Missile Strikes in Syria, Is Anyone Safer?

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discussing the aftermath of Friday’s missile strikes in Syria. What if any geopolitical, security or other policy goals were achieved?

Will the U.S. military actions push China closer to Russia? Will they increase the chance of a military confrontation between the US and Russia or will they open a space for diplomatic negotiations?

The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about the future of independent media—as well as other top news and trending issues in the “Divided States of America.”

Scheduled guests and topics:

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Topic: Strikes in Syria

Joe Lauria — New Editor Consortium News