Is the Escalating War of Words Bringing Us Closer to a World War?

Meanwhile, China's Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe warns "The Chinese side has come (to Moscow) to show Americans the close ties between the armed forces of China and Russia."
Will the war of words lead to military confrontation between the US and Russia-and China? Or will cooler heads prevail? In this administration with the newly-nominated John Bolton and Mike Pompeo joining Nikki Haley and Trump himself, are there any cooler heads involved?
The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about the FBI's raid of Trump's lawyer, Syria, Gaza, Russia, and China-as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled guests and topics:
Ted Rall — award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Topic: Raid on Trump's Lawyer
George Galloway — British Politician, Broadcaster, and Writer
Colin Kalmbacher — Editor at Law & Crime News | Topic: Who Was Behind Andy McCabe's (FBI Director 2016-2018) GoFundMe Page? w/ @colinkalmbacher
Rick Sterling — Independent journalist Topic: His article Chemical Weapons Redux: Taking the World to the Brink of Annihilation
