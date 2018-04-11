Billionaire in the Hot Seat: Zuckerberg Grilled on Capitol Hill

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's first day of testimony before members of the US Senate. With issues of data security, election interference, and censorship front and center, how were Zuckerberg's comments received?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Kevork Almassian — Syrian analyst based in Germany & Founder of Syriana Analysis

Wilmer Leon — Professor [in-studio] | Topic: Syria and Geopolitical Analysis

Cindy Sheehan | Topic: Are Democrats at Fault for War Footing?

Gareth Porter — Historian, investigative journalist, and author| Topic: Danger of a first strike on North Korea or Iran.

Niko House — Independent journalist | Topics: Syria and the Skripals

Mark Frost — Economist & Professor | Topics: The latest on China/US trade relations

Nikki Haley's bellicose rhetoric has certainly contributed to heightened tensions between the United States and Russia. At a recent event at Duke University, Haley made a number of comments regarding Russian-American relations. Garland and Lee listen to several of these audio clips and give their thoughts on Haley's remarks.

As the push for further military action in Syria heats up, what is driving President Trump's decision making process on this critical issue? Several guests, including anti-war activist Cindy Sheehan, join the show to break down this uncertain situation.

For the final segment of the show, economist and college professor Mark Frost returns to Fault Lines to give his thoughts on the latest in trade relations between the United States and China. What is the history of this relationship, and how might the Trump administration's policies regarding China effect our economy?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com