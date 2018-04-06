Trade Wars, Diplomatic Expulsions, Intrigue — What Are the Potential Risks?

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discussing the rising international tensions including tariff wars and the escalating expulsion of diplomats over the Skripal incident. What are the real risks of heightened tensions among Russia, China, the US, and Europe?

The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about health issues, the upcoming census, the gun debate, censorship vs. free expression, taxes, the role of government, and the real purpose of NATO-as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Guests:

Dr. Annette Bosworth | Topic: Allergies

Freedom Friday with Holly "Hood" Harris — The Urban Libertarian | Topics: 2020 Census, 2nd Amendment, Censorship and Suppression of Independent Views

Kristin Tate — author, How Do I Tax Thee?: A Field Guide to the Great American Rip-Off | Topic: Her New Book, Taxes

Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-Chief at @TheDuran_com | Topic: Skripal

Ivan Eland — the Independent Institute | Topic: New Book "11 Presidents: Promises vs. Results in Achieving Limited Government"

Stephen Lendman — Independent journalist, editor and contributor of Book "Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III." stephenlendman.org | Topic: "NATO Needs an Enemy"

