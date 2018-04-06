Trade Wars, Diplomatic Expulsions, Intrigue — What Are the Potential Risks?

The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about health issues, the upcoming census, the gun debate, censorship vs. free expression, taxes, the role of government, and the real purpose of NATO-as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."
Guests:
Dr. Annette Bosworth | Topic: Allergies
Freedom Friday with Holly "Hood" Harris — The Urban Libertarian | Topics: 2020 Census, 2nd Amendment, Censorship and Suppression of Independent Views
Kristin Tate — author, How Do I Tax Thee?: A Field Guide to the Great American Rip-Off | Topic: Her New Book, Taxes
Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-Chief at @TheDuran_com | Topic: Skripal
Ivan Eland — the Independent Institute | Topic: New Book "11 Presidents: Promises vs. Results in Achieving Limited Government"
Stephen Lendman — Independent journalist, editor and contributor of Book "Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III." stephenlendman.org | Topic: "NATO Needs an Enemy"
