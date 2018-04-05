Skripal Story Falling Apart - Questions for Boris Johnson

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the meeting between leader's Erdogan, Putin, and Rouhani yesterday in Ankara, Turkey. How will this meeting effect the conflict in Syria, and what strategy will the Trump administration pursue in the war-torn country?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Niko House — Independent journalist | Topic: March For Our Lives

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Topic: John Bolton's Effects on Policy

Wilmer Leon [in studio] — Author and Professor

Mark Frost — Economist | Topic: Trade Wars

Danny Glover — Actor, Director, Producer, Political Activist

There is a new turn in the Skripal poisoning story as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson is being accused of misleading the public. A deleted Foreign Office tweet has many asking questions of Johnson and the evidence for his prior claims about the case.

President Trump's new National Security Adviser John Bolton has a documented history of advocating for a hawkish foreign policy. Whitney Webb of Mint Press News has been researching Bolton's background and joins the show to talk about his past and the policies for which he may advocate.

For the final segment of the program, Garland and Lee are joined by actor and film director Danny Glover. They discuss both his career in Hollywood and some of his current political activism.

