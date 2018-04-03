Plans for Putin-Trump Summit Moving Forward Despite Criticism

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will discuss the controversy over US President Trump’s initiative to meet with his counterpart Russian President Vladimir Putin; as well as Garland’s latest article evaluating UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Statement on the Skripal case.

The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about censorship, the role of government, libertarianism, the persecution of Julian Assange, the failures of the mainstream media, and the pushback by teachers against working conditions and poor pay-as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests, subject to change:

Ted Rall award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Topic: Cable systems banning RT

Jeffrey McCall — Professor of Communication at DePauw University | Topic: How #CNN Lost its Way as a Network w/ @Prof_McCall

Elizabeth Vos — Editor in Chief of Disobedient Media | Topic:.@ElizabethleaVos on the Silencing of @JulianAssange

Ivan Eland — the Independent Institute Topic: New Book "11 Presidents: Promises vs. Results in Achieving Limited Government"

Ben Felder — Investigative Reporter for The Oklahoman and Leader of their "Dig Team" | Topic: The Oklahoma Teacher Walkout w/ @benfelder_okc

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com