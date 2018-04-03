Plans for Putin-Trump Summit Moving Forward Despite Criticism

The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about censorship, the role of government, libertarianism, the persecution of Julian Assange, the failures of the mainstream media, and the pushback by teachers against working conditions and poor pay-as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled Guests, subject to change:
Ted Rall award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Topic: Cable systems banning RT
Jeffrey McCall — Professor of Communication at DePauw University | Topic: How #CNN Lost its Way as a Network w/ @Prof_McCall
Elizabeth Vos — Editor in Chief of Disobedient Media | Topic:.@ElizabethleaVos on the Silencing of @JulianAssange
Ivan Eland — the Independent Institute Topic: New Book "11 Presidents: Promises vs. Results in Achieving Limited Government"
Ben Felder — Investigative Reporter for The Oklahoman and Leader of their "Dig Team" | Topic: The Oklahoma Teacher Walkout w/ @benfelder_okc
