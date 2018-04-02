The Foreign Policy Challenges Facing the Trump Administration

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the current state of global affairs and how the Trump administration is attempting to address these various international situations.

Matt Stiles — Special Correspondent for the LA Times in Seoul | Topic: Kim Jong Un Goes K-Pop + Summit Talks

Vincent Lavery — Irish Free Speech Movement organizer, teacher, peace activist and charity founder | Topic: His concerns about the Sergei Skripal case

Ariel Gold - Co-director Code Pink | Topic: Gaza

Mark Krikorian — Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies | Topic: #DACA and Border Issues w/ Immigration Apostate @MarkSKrikorian

Nancy Silberkleit | Topic: Autism Awareness ‭month

Rick Sterling — Investigative journalist | Topic: US/Russia relations

Kim Jong-un recently returned from a trip to China to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and may meet with President Trump in the coming months. While the situation with North Korea remains tense and largely unpredictable, Matt Stiles, Special correspondent for the LA Times in Seoul, South Korea, returns to Fault Lines to discuss these latest developments.

Protests over the last few days in Gaza have left at least 17 Palestinians dead. What exactly has occurred, and how are both the Israelis and Palestinians reporting on this incident? Ariel Gold of Code Pink joins Garland and Lee to discuss these events.

There are recent news reports of immigrant "caravans" making there way through Mexico en route for the US border. This appears to have contributed to President Trump signaling that he has lost interest in making a deal with Congressional Democrats on DACA. Mark Krikorian, the Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, gives his take on the current state of immigration reform and what policies the Trump administration should pursue.

