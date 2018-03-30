Korean Leaders Plan First Summit Since 2007 – Will Trump Follow Suit?

The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about authoritarianism, libertarianism, the persecution of Julian Assange, the dangers of diabetes, threats from factory farming, and the evidence that the DNC may have rigged a congressional primary, as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled Guests:
Dr. Adam Perkins — Lecturer in the Neurobiology of Personality | Topic: Authoritarianism is a Matter of Personality, Not Politics
Freedom Friday with Holly "Hood" Harris
Dr. Annette Bosworth | Topic: Blood Sugar, Risk of Diabetes
Randy Credico | Topic: The Persecution of Julian Assange
Mitch Jones Senior Policy Advocate Food & Water Watch and Food & Water Action | Topic: the threats from Factory Farming
Lulu Friesdat @LuluFriesdat Emmy award-winning journalist & documentary filmmaker. Assignments with CBS Evening News, Good Morning America, NBC documentaries shugahworks.com | Topic: was congressional primary between Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Tim Canova rigged?
