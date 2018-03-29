Julian Assange's Internet Access Has Been Cut Off

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss reports that Julian Assange's internet access has been disabled at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. How does this decision factor into the current state of press freedom, and how can individuals support independent media organizations?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Michael Nevradakis — Dialogos Radio and Media | Topic: Greece and Cyprus resist calls to expel Russian diplomats

Dominique Browning — Author, journalist co-founder momscleanairforce.org | Topic: "Mom-partisan" efforts for a safe, clean environment

Mary Grant | Topic: What Trump's infrastructure plans mean for our public water systems

Pauline Rose Moore | Topic: Lessons from Easter

The Skripal poisoning incident in the UK has led to the expulsion of Russian officials in many countries. However, some countries, including Greece and Cyprus, have not taken such steps. Michael Nevradakis joins the show to discuss this decision by the Greek government.

President Trump has indicated his desire to undertake and complete major infrastructure projects. How might these projects impact the environment and specifically our public water systems?

Lawsuits targeting free speech seem to be on the rise. Is this now a new go-to tactic for those looking to silence speech and opinions with which they disagree?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com