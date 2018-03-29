Julian Assange's Internet Access Has Been Cut Off

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)
Michael Nevradakis — Dialogos Radio and Media | Topic: Greece and Cyprus resist calls to expel Russian diplomats
Dominique Browning — Author, journalist co-founder momscleanairforce.org | Topic: "Mom-partisan" efforts for a safe, clean environment
Mary Grant | Topic: What Trump's infrastructure plans mean for our public water systems
Pauline Rose Moore | Topic: Lessons from Easter
The Skripal poisoning incident in the UK has led to the expulsion of Russian officials in many countries. However, some countries, including Greece and Cyprus, have not taken such steps. Michael Nevradakis joins the show to discuss this decision by the Greek government.
President Trump has indicated his desire to undertake and complete major infrastructure projects. How might these projects impact the environment and specifically our public water systems?
Lawsuits targeting free speech seem to be on the rise. Is this now a new go-to tactic for those looking to silence speech and opinions with which they disagree?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)