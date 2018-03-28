Will Census Ask About Citizenship for the First Time Since 1950?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will discuss the Trump Administration’s plans to ask all respondents about their citizenship status in the upcoming 2020 Census.

The population count of Americans has been held every 10 years since 1790, and the data is used to allocate seats in Congress, Electoral College votes, as well as spending on schools, police, healthcare resources, and other essential services and facilities.

Several states-including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington-will sue to block the immigration questions, due to concerns about intimidation leading to undercounts, underrepresentation, and misallocation of resources. Are these concerns valid? Are these potential results intentional and politically motivated?

They will also discuss the conflict between Turks, Syrians and Kurds; Rand Paul‘s apparent national political aspirations; and "the sharing economy", as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Kani Xulam — Kurdistan.org |Topic: Conflict between Turks, Syrians and Kurds

Lesley Clark — National Correspondent for McClatchy DC | Topic: Why is Rand Paul involved in the Idaho Governor Primary? w/ @lesleyclark

Logan Churchwell Topic: Census 2020 Question: Are You a US Citizen: (Y/N?) w/ @LCChurchwell

Mark Frost — Economist |Topic: "the sharing economy"

