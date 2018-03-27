With Near-Complete Turnover at the Top Will Trump Foreign Policy Change?

If "personnel is policy" will these neocons in high places translate into different priorities and approaches vis-a-vis North Korea, Iran, China, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and other allies and adversaries?
They will also discuss the million-plus young people and supporters who made the March For Our Lives a historic outpouring of people and passion for common sense gun regulations. Will elected officials heed the calls of the up to 80% of Americans who demand action to address the bloodshed from guns? Or will the National Rifle Association lobbyists keep the Congress and President Trump hostage? They'll also discus "Mom-partisan" efforts for a safe, clean environment, prospects for summit or war with North Korea, and Facebook, as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled Guests:
Stephen Lendeman — stephenlendman.org Topic: Neocon Takeover of Washington
Sasha Tenenbaum — momscleanairforce.org, Twitter: @CleanAirMoms Topic: "Mom-partisan" efforts for a safe, clean environment
Don Kirk, reporting from Korea Topic: Prospects for summit or war
Benny Johnson Topic: Massive March For Our Lives in DC
Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com Topic: Facebook
