John Bolton Replaces HR McMaster as National Security Advisor

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the news that John Bolton will replace H.R. McMaster as President Trump's National Security Advisor. How might the administration's foreign policy change as "well known hawk" John Bolton moves into this critical role?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Michael Nevradakis — Producer and host of Dialogos Radio & Writer for Mint Press in Greece | Topic: Turkish aggression

Randi Nord — Indy journalist, co-founder of Geopolitics Alert, Contributor for Mint Press | Topic: US-backed Atrocities in Yemen

Robert Fitrakis — College Professor, Author | Topic: His book "Spook Air"

Alberta Phillips - Reporter at the Austin American-Statesman | Topic: The Austin Bomber

Pauline Rose Moore | Topic: Faith and Politics

Turkey's conflict with the Kurds has pitted a pair of traditional American allies against each other. Writer and producer Michael Nevradakis joins the show to talk about Turkish aggression and where this tense situation may be headed.

The conflict in Yemen remains a major international conflict that receives little coverage in the American mainstream media. Journalist Randi Nord talks with Garland and Lee about the ongoing situation and whether there is any hope of a resolution in the near future.

The horrible saga of the Austin, Texas bomber has left a community devastated with many people looking for more answers. Alberta Phillips of the Austin American-Statesman joins Fault Lines to talk about the unanswered questions surrounding the case and how the area has been working to come together.

