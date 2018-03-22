With Primaries Underway, What’s the State of Our Republic?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan and guests discuss prospects for a “Blue Wave” election, which of the two major parties will turn out its base, and if our voting systems will deliver accurate results.

They also discuss promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education, the new German government, "Startup Societies," what causes a heart attack, problems and solutions in our voting systems, and innovations in independent media, as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests:

Kára McCullough — Miss USA 2017, former Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist | Topic: STEM education

Ilona Pfeffer — Sputnik Germany Correspondent | Topic: New German Government

Joe McKinney | Topic: Startup Societies

Dr. Annette Bosworth | Topics: high blood sugar, inflammation of the arteries, what causes a heart attack

Jan BenDor — state-accredited election administrator, 7th great niece of Benjamin Franklin | Topic: Help America Vote Act (HAVA) problems & solutions

Ron Placone (@RonPlacone) — Comedian and a Contributor & Writer for the Jimmy Dore Show | Topic: Innovations in Independent Media

