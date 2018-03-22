With Primaries Underway, What’s the State of Our Republic?

They also discuss promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education, the new German government, "Startup Societies," what causes a heart attack, problems and solutions in our voting systems, and innovations in independent media, as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled Guests:
Kára McCullough — Miss USA 2017, former Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist | Topic: STEM education
Ilona Pfeffer — Sputnik Germany Correspondent | Topic: New German Government
Joe McKinney | Topic: Startup Societies
Dr. Annette Bosworth | Topics: high blood sugar, inflammation of the arteries, what causes a heart attack
Jan BenDor — state-accredited election administrator, 7th great niece of Benjamin Franklin | Topic: Help America Vote Act (HAVA) problems & solutions
Ron Placone (@RonPlacone) — Comedian and a Contributor & Writer for the Jimmy Dore Show | Topic: Innovations in Independent Media
