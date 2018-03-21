Austin Serial Bomber is Dead After Blowing Himself Up

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan cover the breaking news that the Austin, Texas serial bomber has been killed after blowing himself up in a final explosion. The area has been terrorized by a series of attacks, and now authorities are hopeful that this horrible string of attacks has come to a close.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Danny Max — Morning News Anchor for KCOY in Santa Barbara | Topic: California Storm and Evacuations

Zach Daniel — Emmy Award winning Chief Meteorologist for WTVR in Richmond | Topic: East Coast Snowstorm

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Topic: Will Syria be partitioned and sold off to Saudi Arabia and Others?

Niko House — independent journalist | His new network problems with YouTube

William Craddick — Founder of Disobedient Media | Topic: Geopolitical Round-up and UK Nerve Attack Facts and Coverage

Both the east and west coasts are experiencing severe weather today. Meteorologist Zach Daniel joins to discuss the snowstorms on the east coast while reporter Danny Max reports on a major storm and evacuations occurring in the state of California.

Whitney Webb has become a regular guest on Fault Lines for her excellent independent journalism. Today she joins the show to discuss her latest article about plans to partition Syria and sell off influence inside the war torn country.

Garland and Lee have been covering the UK nerve attack and analyzing the various statements being made. Today William Craddick of Disobedient Media joins the show to give his thoughts on this story and other major ongoing geopolitical stories.

