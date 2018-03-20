Facebook's Cambridge Analytica Breach: Can We Trust Tech Giants?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the power of tech giants like Facebook, Google, Twitter, Amazon, and YouTube in the context of the massive personal data theft by Cambridge Analytica.

Can the public trust these powerful corporations to protect our privacy and prevent identity theft? Can we trust them not to abuse their power, manipulate us, or defraud us? Should they be regulated, broken up, or left alone?

Fault Lines hosts and guests will also discuss the Russian Presidential Election, Progressive pushback against corporate Democrats, independent media as a necessary counterbalance to establishment media, Trump's opioid policy, and possible outcomes of the Mueller investigation, as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests:

Darlene Brown — CEO of divineempowerment.org | Topic: Overcoming Setbacks

Dr. Wilmer Leon — @DrWLeon author, Radio host | Topic: Indy media covers news the mainstream media miss or ignore

Michael Graham — @IAMMGraham CBS News contributor & Columnist for the Boston Herald | Topics: Trump's Opioid Speech | What if there is no Collusion?

John Carreyrou — WSJ Investigative Reporter | Topic: SEC's Massive Fraud Charges Against Silicon Valley Disaster #Theranos

Dr Bill Honigman — California Democratic Activist and Health Policy expert | Topic: Progressives vs Corporate Dems in a battle for the Democratic Party

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

