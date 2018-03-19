Kurdish Forces Driven from Afrin; What is American Policy?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the recent news about the Kurds being driven from the Syrian city of Afrin by Turkish backed forces. How will the United States react to this event, and are there more similar conflicts expected in the region?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Medea Benjamin | Topic: New Book on Iran, Divest From War Machine campaign

Yerevan Saeed — Research Associate at the Middle East Research Institute [In-Stuido] | Topic: Turkish forces drive #Kurds from #Afrin w/ @YerevanSaeed

Robert Brakey and Chris Sautter [In-Studio]

Michael Goodwin — NY Post Columnist | Topic: #McCabe Fired; Will Anyone Prosecute #DeepState Crimes? w/ @mgoodwin_nypost

Darlene Brown has been a regular guest on Fault Lines and always brings inspirational words to the show. Today, she joins Garland and Lee for the first time in-studio to talk about the work she does and how we all can lead more positive and productive lives.

American foreign policy towards Iran has been a hot topic for years and the rhetoric has not cooled down during the Trump Presidency. Medea Benjamin of Code Pink joins the show to give her thoughts on American-Iranian relations and if there is hope for a lessening of tensions in the near future.

For the final segment of the show, Garland and Lee are joined by NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin for his thoughts on the firing of Andy McCabe, the former Deputy Director of the FBI. Was McCabe's firing justified, and is anyone truly investigating the misconduct committed by individuals at the FBI and Department of Justice?

