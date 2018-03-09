California Takes Center Stage in Immigration/Sanctuary City Debates

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the ongoing debate surrounding immigration. The state of California and the DOJ are at odds over policy, and the rhetoric only appears to be on the rise.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Danny Max — Morning News Anchor @ KCOY 12 in Santa Barbara | Topic: The DOJ and Sanctuary City Clashes

Annette Bosworth — Doctor of Internal Medicine | Topic: Chronic Illnesses Connected to Inflammation

The Luqmans [in studio] | Topic: Russia-Gate / Crackdown on Independent News / The Neocons & Foreign Policy

Dr. Bill Honigman | Topic: Civil War In the Democratic Party?

Andrew Arthur — Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies | Topic: Legality of California's Sanctuary Policy

During his recent announcement regarding the state of California and Sanctuary policies, Attorney General Jeff Sessions referenced a specific case in Ventura County. KCOY's Danny Max is familiar with the case and joins Fault Lines to fill in the details surrounding this reference by AG Sessions.

In an unexpected turn, reports have emerged that President Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong-un may be set to meet in the coming months. What does this mean for America's policy towards North Korea, and is this a good decision by the Trump Administration?

The crackdown on independent media is an ongoing story that continues to target more groups and individuals. Garland and Lee discuss this trend and what you should be aware of as a consumer of the news.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com