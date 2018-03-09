Ready Or Not The Midterm Elections Have Begun. What Are The Prospects?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will welcome guests to analyze the midterm primaries already underway. What do the results so far portend? How are the Democrats and the Republicans planning and working for victory?

Why do official Democratic Party leadership and governance bodies-the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), and the state parties-appear to be more concerned with defeating progressive Democrats in the primaries than replacing Republicans in November elections?

Fault Lines hosts and guests will also discuss how mainstream media including new media hegemons-like Google, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, etc.-try to suppress independent media.

Hosts and guests will also examine the barriers independent and third party candidates face as they try to get on the ballot and get the voters' attention, as well as other trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests, Topics, and Notes-subject to change: (Show 7-10 AM ET Thursday Mar 8):

Rob Kall Founder Editor Op-Ed News | Topics: The Top Down Anti-Democratic Actions of the Democratic Party. Suppression of independent news.

Holly "Hood" Harris the Urban Libertarian | Topics: Do 3rd Party / independent voters miss out by not participating in primaries? Also report on ballot access, debate access, candidates ignored by mainstream media, and other barriers non-major party candidates must overcome to get on the ballot and get elected.

Patrick Svitek — Political Reporter for the Texas Tribune | Topic: What do this week's Texas Primary Results Tell Us About the 2018 Midterms? w/ @PatrickSvitek

Tim Black — Host of Tim Black At Night Show | Topic: YouTube Censorship w/ @RealTimBlack

Sean Blackmon cohost By Any Means Necessary | Topic: why Independent Media is critically important, are Sputnik shows like Faultlines, By Any Means Necessary, and Loud and Clear independent media or some kind of bots?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com