Analyzing the Power of AIPAC and the Israel Lobby

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan have an in depth discussion about how the Israel Lobby and organizations like American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) influence members of Congress and policy decisions in Washington DC.

Scheduled Guests:

James Carey | Topic: CFR Push For New Cold War

Ariel Gold [in studio] | Topic: Report on Israeli policy and AIPAC Protests

Whitney Webb — MintPress News Staff Writer | Topic: Zionist Lobby, with Backing from Adelson, Greasing the Skids for McMaster's Ouster

Niko House — Independent Journalist

Bethany S. Mandel — Stay-at-Home Mother and Editor at Ricochet | Topic: I Wanted to Be a Good Mom. So I Got a Gun.

Whitney Webb from Mint Press News and Ariel Gold of Code Pink both join Fault Lines as guests to discuss American/Israeli relations. What are America's interests, Israel's interests, and where are the overlaps?

President Trump's recent policy decision regarding tariffs falls in line with his economic campaign platform. How will this policy effect the economy, and is this a smart move by the Trump administration?

The gun debate continues to rage, and an Op-Ed by Bethany Mandel in the NY Times has been garnering attention. Bethany joins Garland and Lee to give her thoughts on the 2nd Amendment and various gun safety issues.

