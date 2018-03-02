Democrats, Republicans, and the State of American Politics. Part 2

Scheduled Guests:
Danny Max | Topic: Upcoming California Storm
Dr. Bosworth | Topic: The Ketogenic Diet
Ariel Gold Codirector of Code Pink [in studio] | Topic: US Israel Policy
Paul Kawika Martin Peace Action dot org | Topic: Senate legislation on Yemen
Nancy Silberkleit | Topic: Teachers and Guns Curriculum
The aftermath of the Parkland shooting has continued to consume media coverage in many arenas. Will this coverage lead to policy changes, and where does President Trump stand e on the issue?
Callers and fans of Fault Lines have expressed interest in conversations about the ketogenic diet. Dr. Annette Bosworth is back on the show to discuss the diet and the possible benefits to one's health.
President Trump's decision to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was controversial in many corners. Ariel Gold of Code Pink joins Garland and Lee in-studio to give her thoughts on this topic and other issues related to the Israelis and Palestinians.
