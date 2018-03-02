Democrats, Republicans, and the State of American Politics. Part 2

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan spend time discussing America's relationships and policies in the Middle East. Who are our allies, what are our objectives, and what should the current administration do differently?

Scheduled Guests:

Danny Max | Topic: Upcoming California Storm

Dr. Bosworth | Topic: The Ketogenic Diet

Ariel Gold Codirector of Code Pink [in studio] | Topic: US Israel Policy

Paul Kawika Martin Peace Action dot org | Topic: Senate legislation on Yemen

Nancy Silberkleit | Topic: Teachers and Guns Curriculum

The aftermath of the Parkland shooting has continued to consume media coverage in many arenas. Will this coverage lead to policy changes, and where does President Trump stand e on the issue?

Callers and fans of Fault Lines have expressed interest in conversations about the ketogenic diet. Dr. Annette Bosworth is back on the show to discuss the diet and the possible benefits to one's health.

President Trump's decision to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was controversial in many corners. Ariel Gold of Code Pink joins Garland and Lee in-studio to give her thoughts on this topic and other issues related to the Israelis and Palestinians.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com