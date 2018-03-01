Violence Continues in Syria: What's Really Happening?

Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss other top stories: US Middle East policy and impending crises, how to protect vulnerable voting systems before the midterm elections, and other trending issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled Guests:
Logan Churchwell | Topic: PA elections
Vanessa Beeley — Journalist |Topic Syrian Conflict
Ariel Gold — Co-director of Code Pink | Topic: US Embassy move to Jerusalem and Ahed Tamini
James Corbett — Founder of the Corbett Report | Topic: True Election Interference
Elizabeth Beck — Miami based Lawyer | Topics: The DNC Fraud Lawsuit and the book What Happened to Bernie Sanders?
