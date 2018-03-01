Violence Continues in Syria: What's Really Happening?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will discuss the fighting in Syria. Who are the major actors and what are the regional and international implications?

Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss other top stories: US Middle East policy and impending crises, how to protect vulnerable voting systems before the midterm elections, and other trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests:

Logan Churchwell | Topic: PA elections

Vanessa Beeley — Journalist |Topic Syrian Conflict

Ariel Gold — Co-director of Code Pink | Topic: US Embassy move to Jerusalem and Ahed Tamini

James Corbett — Founder of the Corbett Report | Topic: True Election Interference

Elizabeth Beck — Miami based Lawyer | Topics: The DNC Fraud Lawsuit and the book What Happened to Bernie Sanders?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com