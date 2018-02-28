Democrats, Republicans, and the State of American Politics

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan go in-depth discussing politics of both the Republican and Democratic parties. Both parties are facing internal divisions and as the 2018 midterm election cycle heats up, these fractures are becoming more evident.

Scheduled Guests:

Wilmer Leon — Professor

Elizabeth Beck — Miami based Lawyer | Topic: DNC Fraud Lawsuit & Jared's Book

Ali Alexander Akbar — Conservative Activist [In-Studio] | Topic: CPAC and the Conservative Movement

Jim Hoft — Founder of the Gateway Pundit | Topic: Being Kicked off the CPAC Free Speech Panel

Dr Bill Honigman | Topic: Report on California Democratic Convention

Garland and Lee continue to discuss the Parkland shooting as details of the tragedy continue to become public. The search for facts and answers continues as the failure of the FBI to investigate Nikolas Cruz becomes better known.

DC politicians do their best to convince the public that they are working to solve problems on behalf of the people. Today, Garland and Lee pose the question of whether politicians tend to solve problems or create them.

Founder of the Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft was kicked off a free speech panel at the conservative conference, CPAC. Jim joins Fault Lines to detail the ordeal and give his take on why he was removed from the panel.

