Can We Trust Our Voting Systems?

Mainstream media coverage claims Russians "hacked" the US Elections via interference with or manipulation of Facebook, Twitter, voter lists, and possibly the actual voting machines. A forensic elections expert will evaluate these claims. He will also to outline concrete steps elections officials could undertake to guarantee that our elections are fair, accurate, transparent, and verifiable.
Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss top stories of the day: US Middle East policy and impending crises in that region, how best to address the epidemic of mass shootings, debunking false claims and material errors in media coverage of Russian "clickbait" operations, and "Parallel Construction," as well as other trending issues in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled Guests:
John Brakey — forensic elections expert Topic: How to protect transparent elections [In Studio]
Michael Graham Topic: Parkland Officer's Hesitation To Stop Shooting Fits A Pattern Of Police Cowardice
Darlene Brown — Divine Empowerment dot com Topic: Monday motivation
Guy Taylor — National Security Team Leader at The Washington Times Topic: Middle East military heavyweights Israel, Iran on collision course over Syria
Bill Binney Topic: Parallel Construction
