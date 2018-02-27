Can We Trust Our Voting Systems?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will analyze the reliability and security of our elections, voting machines, etc. Nine Months ahead of critically important Midterm Elections, can we trust the election results? Are the votes counted accurately?

Mainstream media coverage claims Russians "hacked" the US Elections via interference with or manipulation of Facebook, Twitter, voter lists, and possibly the actual voting machines. A forensic elections expert will evaluate these claims. He will also to outline concrete steps elections officials could undertake to guarantee that our elections are fair, accurate, transparent, and verifiable.

Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss top stories of the day: US Middle East policy and impending crises in that region, how best to address the epidemic of mass shootings, debunking false claims and material errors in media coverage of Russian "clickbait" operations, and "Parallel Construction," as well as other trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests:

John Brakey — forensic elections expert Topic: How to protect transparent elections [In Studio]

Michael Graham Topic: Parkland Officer's Hesitation To Stop Shooting Fits A Pattern Of Police Cowardice

Darlene Brown — Divine Empowerment dot com Topic: Monday motivation

Guy Taylor — National Security Team Leader at The Washington Times Topic: Middle East military heavyweights Israel, Iran on collision course over Syria

Bill Binney Topic: Parallel Construction

