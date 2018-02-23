Gun Debate Consumes Media as Week Comes to a Close

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan continue to discuss the gun control debate that has completely overtaken the news cycle. This includes a conversation about bump stocks and what legislation may be on the table.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Susan Pai | Topic: What to Know about Bump Stocks

Dr. Bosworth | Topic: Anyway You Can: Doctor Bosworth Shares Her Mom's Cancer Journey

The Luqmans — Luqman Media

"Ehsani" Skype Gsaghir Twitter @Ehsani22 | Topic: Update on the Situation in Syria

Mark Frost — Economist | Topic: Are deficits a problem?

Michael Krieger | Topic(s): #RussiaGate and the #GunDebate w/ @LibertyBlitz

Garland and Lee also talk more in-depth about the Parkland shooting and the events of that day. Was the shooting a clear law enforcement failure?

Dr. Annette Bosworth has been a regular guest on Fault Lines for months. Today, she joins the show to discuss her new book which details her mothers battle with cancer.

For the final segment of the week, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com joins the show to give his thoughts on the latest about #RussiaGate and the gun control debate. Is there much more than politics at play with these issues in the public discourse?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com