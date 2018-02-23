Gun Debate Consumes Media as Week Comes to a Close

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)
Susan Pai | Topic: What to Know about Bump Stocks
Dr. Bosworth | Topic: Anyway You Can: Doctor Bosworth Shares Her Mom's Cancer Journey
The Luqmans — Luqman Media
"Ehsani" Skype Gsaghir Twitter @Ehsani22 | Topic: Update on the Situation in Syria
Mark Frost — Economist | Topic: Are deficits a problem?
Michael Krieger | Topic(s): #RussiaGate and the #GunDebate w/ @LibertyBlitz
Garland and Lee also talk more in-depth about the Parkland shooting and the events of that day. Was the shooting a clear law enforcement failure?
Dr. Annette Bosworth has been a regular guest on Fault Lines for months. Today, she joins the show to discuss her new book which details her mothers battle with cancer.
For the final segment of the week, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com joins the show to give his thoughts on the latest about #RussiaGate and the gun control debate. Is there much more than politics at play with these issues in the public discourse?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)