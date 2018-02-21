Analyzing the FBI, DOJ, and FISA Process

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)
Melissa Quinn — Supreme Court Reporter for the Washington Examiner | Topic: MAKING YOU SMARTER: The Supreme Court w/ Reporter @MelissaQuinn97
Holly "Hood" Harris — Urban Libertarian [in studio] | Topic: "The FBI NSA and Parallel Contruction")
Paul Kawika Martin — Policy Director Peace Action | Topic: Military Budget
Siraj Hashmi — Commentary Video Editor & Writer for the Washington Examiner | Topic: The Mueller Indictments: Explained w/ @SirajAHashmi
Al Weaver — Political Reporter for the Washington Examiner | Topic: Mitt Romney to be the Biggest Name in the Senate? w/ @alweaver22
The media generally spends little time talking about major cases in front of the Supreme Court. On today's show, Supreme Court Reporter Melissa Quinn of the Washington Examiner joins the program to discuss some of the major cases and issues currently facing the court.
Republicans and Democrats can't seem to agree on much, but bloated spending bills appears to be one area of common ground. Garland and Lee discuss the federal budget while bringing additional scrutiny to military spending.
It appears Mitt Romney is set to become the next Senator from Utah, and he has now received an endorsement from President Trump. If and when Romney is elected, will he become the biggest name and one of the most influential players on either side of the aisle in Congress?
