American Exceptionalism — Source of Pride or Excuse for Inaction?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will analyze the many ways the US is unlike other nations. Some of these characteristics offer advantages. Others make no difference. Some actually hurt our standard of living and quality of life.

Our diversity and ability to attract people from around the world who want to live, learn, and work here provide new ideas and energy. Not all of our differences are positives. The USA has spent by far the most public funds to stockpile and use unparalleled weaponry by our military and police. We have immense fire power in individuals' hands as well.

Also uniquely among wealthy nations, the USA lacks a comprehensive healthcare system and spends by far the most taxpayers' money per capita on healthcare-with only mediocre results. The US has incurred high levels of national, public, consumer, and student debt. Are these policies sustainable? Which policies would be more effective?

Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss top stories of the day: misguided US military operations, indictment of Russian "clickbait" operations, gun violence as a healthcare issue, and the mainstream media's failures to report these and other news accurately, as well as trending issues in politics in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests, Topics, and Notes-subject to change: (Show 7-10 AM ET Tuesday Feb 20): Darlene Brown, Niko House, Antonia Okafor, Dr. Bill Honigman, MD.

