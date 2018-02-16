Florida Killer Appear in Court

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan continue covering the mass shooting in Florida. What legislation can be proposed that has the potential to pass and actually be of benefit to the public?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Jeffrey Dorfman — Professor of Economics at The University of Georgia | Topic: Possible DACA Deal

Holly "Hood" Harris — The Urban Libertarian | Topic: The volatile stock market

Richard Pollock — Senior Investigative Reporter at The Daily Caller News Foundation | Topic: Comey and Obama's Meeting

Dr. Charles Simmons journalist, professor Topics: Black History & Cuba

James Carey Indy journalist geopoliticsalert.com Topic: how Wall St endangers world economy

Congress is hoping to make a deal on DACA, but both sides will need to be willing to compromise. University of Georgia professor Jeffrey Dorfman joins Fault Lines to give his take on what Congress needs to keep in mind as negotiations remain ongoing.

The hosts also continue to discuss both Trump's budget and recent Wall Street volatility. What is the true state of the economy, and how are things looking on the horizon for the American public?

Garland and Lee also continue their discussion about the conduct of the FBI. Did James Comey have a meeting with President Obama he did not disclose to Congress, and what was the purpose of Susan Rice's cryptic email sent on Obama's final day in office?

