Another Mass Shooting / School Massacre — Is There a Solution to Violence?

Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss top stories of the day, mainstream media propaganda and other failures to report real news, and trending issues in politics in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled Guests, Topics, and Notes-subject to change: (Show 7-10 AM ET Thursday Feb 15)
Danny Max — Morning News Anchor in Santa Barbara | Topic: Reporting News
Author, Radio Host, Political Science Professor Wilmer Leon | Topic: His Recent Conference, Analysis of Current Political Issues
Whitney Webb — MintPress News Staff Writer | Topic: Lifting of US Propaganda
Natalie McGill — Correspondent Redacted Tonight | Topic: News we need to know now
Mark Frost — Economist, College Professor | Topic: How to Invest like an Economist
Dr. Annette Bosworth | Topic: Medical Advice
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)