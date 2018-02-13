Wall Street Looks to Rebound Following Brutal Week

Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon Fios News | Topic:.@DominicTV talks #Percoco Trial and his recent Keynote Speech
Darlene Brown — DivineEmpowerment.org | Topic: Monday motivation
Lesley Clark — National Correspondent for McClatchy DC | Topic: Republicans Betray their Vow to Cut Spending
Elbert Guillory — Former State Senator from Louisiana | Topic: #DACA and the Forgotten American Citizens w/ @ElbertGuillory
Kani Xulam — Kurdistan.org | Topic: The Conflict between the Turks and Kurds
There is a long and documented history of members of the intelligence community using the mainstream media to manipulate the public. Recently, both James Clapper and John Brennan have become "Senior Analysts" at CNN and NBC respectively. Garland and Lee talk about this trend and whether it is healthy or dangerous to have these individuals serving as media analysts while at times commenting on their own actions in government.
With the Republicans passing a massive spending bill last week, they appear to have betrayed their constituents who expect them to deal with the growing deficit and national debt. Lesley Clark, National Correspondent for McClatchy DC, joins Fault Lines for the first time to discuss this topic and whether Congressional Republicans can ever be expected to seriously curtail spending by the Federal Government.
There has yet to be any formal agreement over DACA, and there is sure to be plenty of heated rhetoric during the upcoming negotiation process. Garland and Lee are joined on the show by former Louisiana state Senator Elbert Guillory who provides his thoughts on DACA, illegal immigration, and the American citizens who he claims have been forgotten and neglected by the politicians in Washington DC.
