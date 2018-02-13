Wall Street Looks to Rebound Following Brutal Week

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan kick off the week looking at the major headlines coming out of the weekend including the increasing tension between Israel and Iran. They also discuss whether the stock market and Wall Street will reverse the downward turn taken last week.

Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon Fios News | Topic:.@DominicTV talks #Percoco Trial and his recent Keynote Speech

Darlene Brown — DivineEmpowerment.org | Topic: Monday motivation

Lesley Clark — National Correspondent for McClatchy DC | Topic: Republicans Betray their Vow to Cut Spending

Elbert Guillory — Former State Senator from Louisiana | Topic: #DACA and the Forgotten American Citizens w/ @ElbertGuillory

Kani Xulam — Kurdistan.org | Topic: The Conflict between the Turks and Kurds

There is a long and documented history of members of the intelligence community using the mainstream media to manipulate the public. Recently, both James Clapper and John Brennan have become "Senior Analysts" at CNN and NBC respectively. Garland and Lee talk about this trend and whether it is healthy or dangerous to have these individuals serving as media analysts while at times commenting on their own actions in government.

With the Republicans passing a massive spending bill last week, they appear to have betrayed their constituents who expect them to deal with the growing deficit and national debt. Lesley Clark, National Correspondent for McClatchy DC, joins Fault Lines for the first time to discuss this topic and whether Congressional Republicans can ever be expected to seriously curtail spending by the Federal Government.

There has yet to be any formal agreement over DACA, and there is sure to be plenty of heated rhetoric during the upcoming negotiation process. Garland and Lee are joined on the show by former Louisiana state Senator Elbert Guillory who provides his thoughts on DACA, illegal immigration, and the American citizens who he claims have been forgotten and neglected by the politicians in Washington DC.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com