Dow Jones Plunges More Than 1,000 Points - Is a Recession Beginning?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the stock market meltdown and the increasingly frequent political showdowns. Are we on the verge of a recession—if not an economic, political, and / or social crisis?

Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss the newly-formed German government, autism activism, equal opportunity employment, the Winter Olympics opening in South Korea, the sale of the Los Angeles Times, mainstream media vs. indy media, Wall Street volatility, and fake patriotism as well as the other top news of the day in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests, Topics, and Notes:

Marcel Joppa | Topic: German Coalition Government Formed

Joely Colmer young female Autism Activist, Motivational Speaker, Author of "AspergerWorld: My Fairy Jam Jar" aspergerworld.co.uk | Topic: Autism Activism

James Q. Butler DC Mayoral Candidate butlerformayor.com | Topic: Important issues facing DC

Matt Stiles — LA Times Correspondent in Seoul | Topic: Talking the Olympics in South Korea w/ @mattstiles

Award-winning Editorial Cartoonist, Columnist Ted Rall | Topic: Sale of LA Times, Mainstream Media vs Indy Media

Michael Krieger @libertyblitz | Topic: Wall Street Volatility & Fake Patriotism

