Will Congress Avoid Another Government Shutdown?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the possibility of another government shutdown occurring within the next 24 hours. Will a deal be reached today, and will DACA be addressed in a serious manner?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Dr. Annette Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician | Topic: Dealing with Dry Skin during the Winter

Andrei Nekrasov — Director of The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes | Topic: Talking #BrowderGate with Filmmaker @antiputinismus

Mark Frost — Economist & College Professor | Topic: Recent Volatility on Wall Street

Alan Grayson — Former Congressman from Florida | Topic: How Democrats can retake Congress

Wall Street volatility has been enormous in recent days. Economist and college professor Mark Frost returns as a guest to break down the recent financial happenings. What has caused these market fluctuations, and is this a sign of something larger looming on the horizon?

Garland and Lee continue their discussion about Bill Browder and various elements of #RussiaGate with filmmaker Andrei Nekrasov. His film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes,' has been actively attacked by Browder. He gives his take on some on the latest revelations and talks more in detail about his film.

For the final segment of the day, former Congressman Alan Grayson joins the show to give his thoughts on what the Democrats need to do in order to retake Congress during the 2018 midterms. What current tactics and policies does Grayson support and who does he identify as potential leaders in the party who deserve a larger platform?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com