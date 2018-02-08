Inequality, Insecurity, Multiple Controversies Divide Nation

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the controversies of the day—economic, political, social, and cultural—as the second year of Donald Trump’s term begins. Are our institutions capable of working towards solutions to our challenges, or are our divisions too much to overcome?

Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss the apparently widening partisan differences about what how to approach our domestic and foreign policy priorities in the "Divided States of America."

Joel Segal — former congressional staffer, National Director, Justice Action Mobilization Network (JAMN) | Topic: Uniting a grassroots populist movement to achieve shared goals 8am-8:20am

John Kiriakou — co-host of Sputnik program "Loud and Clear," former CIA officer, whistleblower. | Topics: The competing FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) Memos and constitutional issues surrounding domestic spying. 8:20-9am

Ken Whittle — Associate Editor of Disobedient Media | Topic: The FISA Court 8:40-9am

Jon Fortuna — Co-Owner of Augment VR Arcades | Topic: virtual reality, small business entrepreneurship 9-9:40am

Dr. Bill Honigman — Emergency Room Doctor, Progressive Healthcare activist | Topic: Why Red states should support lifting age restrictions on Medicare 9:40-10am

