Inequality, Insecurity, Multiple Controversies Divide Nation

Garland, Lee, and guests will discuss the apparently widening partisan differences about what how to approach our domestic and foreign policy priorities in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled Guests, Topics, and Notes:
Joel Segal — former congressional staffer, National Director, Justice Action Mobilization Network (JAMN) | Topic: Uniting a grassroots populist movement to achieve shared goals 8am-8:20am
John Kiriakou — co-host of Sputnik program "Loud and Clear," former CIA officer, whistleblower. | Topics: The competing FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) Memos and constitutional issues surrounding domestic spying. 8:20-9am
Ken Whittle — Associate Editor of Disobedient Media | Topic: The FISA Court 8:40-9am
Jon Fortuna — Co-Owner of Augment VR Arcades | Topic: virtual reality, small business entrepreneurship 9-9:40am
Dr. Bill Honigman — Emergency Room Doctor, Progressive Healthcare activist | Topic: Why Red states should support lifting age restrictions on Medicare 9:40-10am
