'Memo Mania' — Does Rep. Nunes FISA Memo Exonerate President Trump?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the Nunes Memo. What does it reveal about FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrants; bias and other issues with the procedures and practices of the Department of Justice—including the FBI—and domestic surveillance in general? What impact will the memo have?

Garland, Lee, and guests discuss the Nunes Memo, recent Amtrak crashes-in context of Trump's infrastructure plan, plus the current state of immigration rights and the DREAMers as another government shutdown looms. They'll also review Trump's newly announced Nuclear Posture Review within the context of his overall foreign policy. They also discuss a possible backlash against the #MeToo movement that's been exposing sexual harassment and rape.

Scheduled Guests and Notes:

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for The Post and Courier | Topic: Learning the Facts about the South Carolina Amtrak Crash

Darlene Brown — CEO DivineEmpowerment.org | Topic: Monday Motivation

Kyle Smith — Film Critic for the NY Post & Critic-at-Large for National Review | Topic: Is a Male Backlash Brewing Against the #MeToo Movement?

Paul Kawika Martin — Peace Action Senior Director for Policy and Political Affairs | Topics: Trump's foreign policy & Nuclear Posture Review

Liana E. Montecinos — former DREAMer, President of the David A. Clarke Law Latinx Student Association | Topics: Conference & programs for immigrants

Sharyl Attkisson — Investigative Journalist for Full Measure News | Topic: Emmy Award Winning Investigative Journalist on the FBI, DOJ & FISA Court

