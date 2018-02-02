FISA Memo Release Imminent; Uncertainty Looms

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the FISA memo that is set to be released today. How major will the revelations be, and will there be senior government officials accused of serious misconduct?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Dominic Carter @DominicTV — Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Topic: Talking #Menendez and #Percoco trials with @DominicTV

Kathy Barnette @Kathy4Truth — Political Commentator and Former Adjunct Professor of Corporate Finance | Topic: Analyzing President Trump's First Year w/ @Kathy4Truth

Rob Kall inventor, writer, founder OpEdNews.com Host of the Bottom up show Topic: Prop Or Not censorship scandal

Mark Frost, Economist, college professor Topic: Economics of Cryptocurrency

Michael Krieger @LibertyBlitz — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Topic: Is #ReleaseTheMemo a Political Stunt and Does it Matter? w/ @LibertyBlitz

The DOJ has announced they are dropping their case against Bob Menendez. Reporter Dominic Carter returns to Fault Lines to discuss this decision and to talk about the corruption trial of a former top aide to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Later in the show, Garland and Lee discuss the current standstill for Congress in dealing with DACA. Will a deal be reached or is the public simply in for more political theater and grandstanding from both sides of the aisle?

For the final segment of the week, guest Michael Krieger talks about an article he published yesterday discussing the FISA memo and whether or not this has all been a political stunt. Michael always has original, unique commentary, and you will want to hear what he has to say regarding #ReleaseTheMemo.

